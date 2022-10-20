SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction on the Surfside Beach pier was authorized to resume Thursday after a stop-work order was issued Oct. 7 for the buildings on the pier, according to the town.

Permits were issued for Consensus Construction after a review of the construction plans, according to the town.

“We are all eager to see the completion of this project,” the town said in a statement. “However, the town must always hold itself and its vendors to the same standards and regulations it holds all others. We appreciate the patience of our residents, contractors, and stakeholders.”

A Surfside Beach town official told News13 on Wednesday that a stop-work order issued involving the pier was issued due to rumors and bad information.

Town Administrator William Shanahan said the order halting work on the pier was issued as a precautionary measure after rumors surfaced that permits and licenses were not done properly. However, it was learned that whoever reported the information mixed up the name of the construction company — Consensus Construction — with the name of another construction company — Consensus Building.

The pier is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.