HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction on three fire stations is underway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The three stations are set to open in 2024. Station 5 in the Longs area and Station 14 on Highway 905 in the Conway area are set to open in the first quarter of 2024, and the new Station 4 in the Forestbrook area is expected to open in the middle of 2024.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it will continue to provide updates on the construction until the projects are completed.

