HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 90 in April was a construction worker, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The man, identified later as Paul Liwock, 38, of Conway, by the Horry County Coroner’s Office, was in a work zone when he was hit on April 24 in the 7200 block of Highway 90 near Quail Ridge Boulevard, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

Liwock was taken to the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after he was hit by a 2017 Kia sedan that was traveling east on Highway 90. He died two days later on April 26, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.

SCHP is investigating with assistance from the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

No additional information was immediately available.