SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction of the new Surfside Beach pier is expected to be completed in mid-April, though a date for when it will be opened to the public is still to be determined, according to Mayor Bob Hellyer.

Hellyer said the pier’s contractor, Consensus Construction Company, has told him that crews are expected to finish their work by April 16. Crews first broke ground on the new pier in December 2020.

“The Pier Committee is working diligently on the pier grand opening, including working with the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce,” Hellyer said Tuesday in his weekly email update about town activities. “There is one retail shop space that needs to be filled.”

Hellyer said a request for proposal will be issued soon and posted on the town’s website. Retailers interested in the space should contact Rob Clemons, the town’s interim administrator.

The town has been without a pier since the previous one was destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew.

Hellyer’s update also said the federal government has issued funds to cover the cost of renourishing the town’s beaches, which were damaged when Hurricane Ian hit in early October. He said the town will be working with the Army Corp of Engineers on the project.

Hellyer also the town has begun receiving applications for the town administrator’s position. William Shanahan resigned in December and was hired to a similar position in Newport, North Carolina.

“We are working with the South Carolina Municipal Association to help with the process of screening candidates for interviews and selection,” he said.”We expect this will take several months.”

Town officials named Clemons the interim administrator in December following Shanahan’s departure.