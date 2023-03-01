HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A controlled land-management burn is causing smoky conditions in the area of Highway 90 and International Drive in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the controlled burn is on approximately 225 acres and that the smoke may remain for an extended period of time.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission has a smartphone app that allows people to monitor fires like this one, HCFR said.