SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A convenience store, gas station and car wash could soon be built on a piece of land at the former Wild Water and Wheels property in Surfside Beach, property owner Mark Lazurus said.

Lazurus presented his latest rezoning request for the property to the Surfside Beach Planning Commission Monday night.

“I have no problem taking the entire tract as C1, but I’m asking for me to do that to please let’s move this thing forward, so I can get a hearing and a vote on Aug. 1 so I can fulfill my contract on the front piece of it with someone that we have that wants to put something there that’s nice and good and will generate revenue into this town,” Lazarus said.

He also said the same developer is also working on other plans that include a restaurant and other commercial properties.

The future of the property has been up in the air since officials said in November that the water park would not reopen for another season. It had been in operation for more than 30 years.

A rezoning application filed in early October sought to have the property approved for 330 multifamily homes and commercial uses, but that plan was withdrawn in January amid pushback from residents worried about inadequate infrastructure. Residents also expressed concerns about possible violations of town ordinances.