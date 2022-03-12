HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County family was left with a major mess Saturday morning after their home near Conway was heavily damaged during a “terrifying “windstorm that swept across the Grand Strand.

Tami Sterling said the storm, which hit about 8:30 a.m. while she was at work, left the “whole back porch” of her home “hanging off” the front of her house in the Woodwinds Drive area.

“My wife …. and dogs were sound asleep and were woken up by a very loud banging and grinding noise,” Sterling said. “The whole house shook and she then heard the porch hit the roof.”

Sterling said she took pictures of the damage once she got home.

“Nobody was hurt thank God, just traumatized by the noise it made,” she said.