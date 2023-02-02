Editor’s note: Some people may find the photos that accompany this story disturbing.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 62-year-old man is facing animal-abuse charges after Horry County police seized 21 dogs from his property near Conway.

Herbert Dozier was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday and charged with 21 counts of illegal animal care after an investigation found “that a large number of animals on his property were improperly housed,” according to Horry County police.

Photo: Horry County Police Department

Dozier was released on Wednesday from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after posting a $5,250 bond, according to online jail records.

It’s the second time authorities have removed a large number of animals from Dozier’s property, police said. Several dozen were seized in August.

“The circumstances in which the dogs were found were in direct opposition to the County ordinance (4-3) for animal care and treatment, about which Dozier was thoroughly educated when 59 other animals were seized from his property in August 2022,” police said.

According to warrants obtained by News13, the dogs were on chains that did not comply with Horry County’s animal-care ordinance. The dog houses where they were being kept were also not raised and did not have proper drainage.

The latest seizure came after police were called to the area of Merritt Road on Friday after getting reports of a stray dog.

When officers arrived, police said they found multiple animal violations and determined that the dog was of the same breed and in the same general area as the animals that were seized in August. That led to the discovery of 21 dogs that were “inappropriately sheltered and/or tethered.”

All 21 dogs were taken to the Horry County Animal Care Center where they are currently being treated, police said. They are not yet available for adoption or rescue.

The shelter was temporarily closed during the investigation but has since reopened.