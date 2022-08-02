CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council unanimously approved the first reading of a strip-mall proposal and changes to a hotel incentive program Monday night.

Council members said they are hopeful for these initiatives.

“These are solid deals, and I’m looking forward to it. Councilman William Goldfinch said.

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said they have been waiting for this to happen.

“This is what we’ve wanted for a long time,” she said.

The amendment to the hotel-incentive program was needed because of inflation.

“Unfortunately, since the inflation rates we’re seeing right now are where they are, the incentive we’re offering is not quite enough to bring them in,” a person speaking on behalf of the incentive program said. “What they’ve asked is that we consider for a one year period of time increasing the length of some of the incentive to seven years, from five years to seven. So, what we’re proposing is a change to that incentive. It doesn’t make sense to start when we issue the building permits, because they’re not bringing in any of those tax revenue.”

The strip-mall proposal will have its second reading on Aug. 4. The new shopping center would be located on Shoffner Road and would have at least five retail shops.