HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old Conway man died Wednesday from injuries suffered in a Nov. 21 crash in Horry County, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Benjamin “Ryan” Lewis died from injuries related to the crash on Highway 66 near Highway 905, McSpadden said. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.