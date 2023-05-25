HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge denied bond for a second time Thursday afternoon for a Conway man accused of serial sexual assault in cold cases.

Randy Earl Barnhill, 56, is accused of multiple sexual assault crimes between 2000 and 2006, according to police. His charges include first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, assault of a high and aggravated nature, first- and second-degree burglary and exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner.

Barnhill has a criminal record in South Carolina dating back to 1989, according to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Background Check obtained by News13. In August 1989, he was convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was given a seven-year sentence, suspended to four years of probation.