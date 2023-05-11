HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man is accused of sharing explicit videos of children on multiple occasions, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Miguel Angel Salazar-Rojas, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to officials.

On multiple occasions between November 2021 and September 2022, Salazar-Rojas allegedly shared “materials that contain a visual representation of minors engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose was sexual stimulation,” according to the warrants.

Police received a tip in January 2022 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a video that was found on servers, according to a heavily-redacted police report.

Investigators reportedly found the evidence to charge Salazar-Rojas after a search warrant on his cellphone, according to the warrants.

Salazar-Rojas remained in J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday on an $8,000 bond, according to online booking records.