HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man is accused of stabbing a person in the neck with a kitchen knife, according to a police report and arrest warrant obtained by News13.
Eric James Franklin, 26, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Police were called Thursday to a home on Wayside Road in the Conway area, where officers discovered a person was stabbed in the back of the neck with a knife, leaving a large cut, according to the warrant.
Police said Franklin got into an argument with the victim and “was acting extremely irate and unreasonable,” according to the police report.
Franklin is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Friday afternoon, according to online booking records.