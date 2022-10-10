HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested and charged after a deadly motorcycle crash Sept. 25 near Garden City, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Michael John Edwards, 49, was arrested Sunday morning and charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed and three other people were hurt when one motorcycle hit another one from behind on Highway 17 Business near Garden City, authorities said.

Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, a passenger on one of the motorcycles, died in the crash after being taken to the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital emergency room, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler. She was not wearing a helmet.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. at Woodland Drive and Highway 17 Business in Garden City.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2003 Harley Davidson hit the other motorcycle from behind while both were traveling north. There were two people on each motorcycle, and Viar was a passenger on the bike that was hit from behind.

Dennis Bright and Tanya Pinette contributed to this report.