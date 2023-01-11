HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested Tuesday after authorities found files that allegedly contained child pornography on a Dropbox account linked to his email address, authorities said.

Horry County police charged Michael John Eberhardt, 48, with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to online booking records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He remained in jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.

Police were notified by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children on Sept. 20 after Dropbox reported finding evidence of child pornography on its servers, according to a police report.

The center provided authorities with an email address connected to the Dropbox account used by Eberhardt, the report said. Authorities then searched the account and found files containing “sexually explicit material of juvenile females.”

Police also searched Eberhardt’s home on Chateau Drive near Conway on Tuesday and found materials on a cell phone that showed “a minor engaged in sexual activity,” according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

