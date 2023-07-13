HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested Thursday on 10 counts of child sexual abuse material charges, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.

Albert Walter Koepcke, 79, was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the release. He was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Koepcke, the Attorney General’s office said. Koepcke allegedly possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count, according to the release.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.