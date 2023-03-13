HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man charged with DUI in a July 2021 crash that injured three people, including a 10-month-old baby, recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Timothy Tindall pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison suspended to 90 days served on weekends followed by five years of probation, the solicitor’s office said.

He also must pay $65,000 to the victims, who spoke at his plea hearing and asked the judge to grant a lighter sentence, the solicitor’s office said. Tindall could have been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

Tindall’s pickup truck hit the family’s 2007 Chrysler on Highway at Dew Lane near Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash left the father in a coma with several broken bones, his fiancé hospitalized with a broken back and hip and the baby with a cracked skull.