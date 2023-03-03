HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Conway man was convicted Friday in a deadly 2020 shooting that left a 19-year-old dead, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Tronahz Whittington, 20, was convicted of murder for the death of Jamie Johnson, 19, on Sept. 12, 2022, according to the solicitor’s office. Judge Steven DeBerry sentenced Whittington to 45 years in prison.

The shooting happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the area of D Street and Rose Moss Court.

Over the course of the investigation, the Horry County Police Department determined that three people were in a vehicle with Johnson when they were approached by another vehicle, from which several suspects exited and then began shooting.

Five other people were charged in the case, and all will be tried at a later date, according to the solicitor’s office.