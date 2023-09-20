FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florence.

Martine Garcia, 32, of Conway, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine. Evidence showed that on July 7, 2022 law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in Conway from which Garcia had previously sold methamphetamine.

Garcia and a Texas man were found inside the home, along with approximately 450 grams of methamphetamine and 700 grams of cocaine.

United States District Judge Joseph Dawson, II, sentenced Garcia to 41 months in prison, with four years of court-ordered supervision to follow. There is no parole in the federal system, according to the release.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts, the release said.

The case was investigated by Horry County Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Flynn prosecuted the case.