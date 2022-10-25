HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman who is accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13.

Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to temporarily travel from Horry County to Whiteville, North Carolina, where her lawyers say she’s needed as an “outside contractor” for remodeling a church, according to the documents.

The modification to the bond conditions would expire when the project is completed or if her employment is terminated, according to the documents. The documents state all other current conditions of the bond would remain in place.

The matter is scheduled to be heard in court Nov. 10, according to the Horry County Clerk of Court and online court records.

Jackson and former Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing Oct. 5, 2020 and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2, 2020. At the time, Rice was considered missing, not endangered.

Jackson’s bond was granted in March.