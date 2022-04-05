MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The severe weather threat for the News13 viewing area Tuesday ended just after 9 p.m.

The severe weather has moved off the coast, according to News13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson. A tornado watch was issued by the National Weather Service until midnight.

Several tornado warnings popped up in Florence, Marion, and Horry counties. There were reports of trees down and power outages in the Brittons Neck area of Marion County.

Wednesday will be another Weather Alert Day due to the potential for severe storms in the late afternoon and evening. Johnson said the main threat will be wind and hail.