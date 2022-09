CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police officers have closed all lanes of traffic on Highway 501 due to a collision Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers and Conway Fire Department are on the scene of a collision on Highway 501 between El Bethel and Four Mile Roads, according to the Conway police department.

All lanes of traffic are closed and police are advising to avoid the area.

No further information was available.

Count on News13 for updates as this story develops.