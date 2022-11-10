HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bond-modificaton hearing is scheduled Thursday afternoon for a Conway woman accused of murder.

Meagan Jackson and former Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2020, and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2, 2020. At the time, Rice was considered missing, not endangered.

Jackson was granted bond in March and recently asked for a modification that would allow her to travel to Whiteville, North Carolina, to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13.

The modification to the bond conditions would expire when the project is completed or if her employment is terminated, according to the documents. The documents state all other current conditions of the bond would remain in place.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.