HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man who died after crashing his vehicle into a tree just south of Loris last week.

Jarrod Johnson of Loris died at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash happened on Sept. 11 in the area of Adrian Highway and Hucks Road.

Johnson was traveling north along Adrian Highway when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.