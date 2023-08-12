HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A 74-year-old Aynor man was identified as the person who died in a crash that happened Thursday.
Lanny Cartrette died on the scene when the 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving crossed the center of the road, hitting a 1988 Dodge pickup truck head on. The driver of the Dodge pickup truck was a 15-year-old, SCHP said.
The 15-year-old was taken to an area hospital and his condition was not immediately available.
The accident happened at about 10:47 a.m. when Lanny Cartrette was operating a vehicle southbound on U.S. 701 approximately 5 miles North of Conway.
