HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of the inmate who was found unresponsive in their cell and later died.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 61-year-old Leonora Russo of Myrtle Beach died Saturday at a local hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The inmate was taken by EMS to Conway Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, and no foul play was suspected, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brennan Cavanaugh.

Autopsy results are expected to take several months, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.