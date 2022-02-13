Coroner IDs man who died after falling out of boat on Little Pee Dee River

Horry County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twitter

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who died after falling out of his boat on the Little Pee Dee River near Conway has been identified, authorities said.

Harless Floyd, 73, of Loris, died in the incident south of Punchbowl Landing, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Floyd’s body was recovered on Thursday after Horry County Fire Rescue was called about 11:45 a.m. for reports of an overturned boat. He had been missing since Tuesday, authorities said.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating. No other details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com