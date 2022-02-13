Coroner IDs man who died after falling out of boat on Little Pee Dee River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who died after falling out of his boat on the Little Pee Dee River near Conway has been identified, authorities said.

Harless Floyd, 73, of Loris, died in the incident south of Punchbowl Landing, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Floyd’s body was recovered on Thursday after Horry County Fire Rescue was called about 11:45 a.m. for reports of an overturned boat. He had been missing since Tuesday, authorities said.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating. No other details were immediately available.

