HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was hit and killed Tuesday evening while walking across Highway 544 in the Socastee area has been identified, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The woman was identified as 37-year-old Nacote Fox of Socastee.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded at about 8:30 p.m. to the area near Dick Pond Road east of Highway 31.

SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said Fox was hit by a 2023 Ford SUV that was traveling east on Highway 544.

No other information was immediately available, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is the leading agency.

Count on News13 for updates.