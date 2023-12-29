HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was identified as the person who was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Robert Wilkerson, 68, was identified as the pedestrian who died in the accident.

The crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. about 3 miles south of Conway, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. The 2013 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling south when it hit the person in the roadway.

The driver was alone in the truck and was not injured, Bolt said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

