HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — 59-year-old Theresa Brown, of Myrtle Beach, was identified as the pedestrian killed after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning on US-17, according to Darris Fowler with the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Fowler said Brown was struck by a motor vehicle on Hwy 17 and Middle Ridge Rd while walking in the roadway near Myrtle Beach Mall.

Brown victim died at the scene and Fowler said SCHP is investigating the incident.

