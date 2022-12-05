HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a roadway in Horry County, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

On Saturday, Cole D. Coleman was found dead in the roadway near 504 Sandridge Loop and F T Lane in the Longs area, the coroner’s office said.

This incident is being investigated by the Horry County Police Department as a homicide.

No additional details were immediately available.

