HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a 16-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash on Monday along Highway 501.

Jaken Gore died after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck, the coroner’s office said. It happened at about 3:15 p.m. in the area of Amber Lane about two miles south of Conway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

Gore was a student at Palm Charter High School in the Conway area, according to a Facebook post from the school. A celebration of life is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at The Rock Church’s Conway campus at 1408 Mill Pond Road.