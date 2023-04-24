HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was charged in connection with a deadly stabbing Thursday in the Socastee area is the son of the 66-year-old man who died, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

John Stout, Jr., 66, died after being stabbed on Leonard Loop in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The stabbing happened at about 2:25 p.m., but the body was not found until later that night, Willard said.

Zackery Ray Stout was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to officials. The coroner’s office confirmed to News13 that Zackery Stout is the son of John Stout.

The investigation began after police found the victim on the floor kitchen floor after being called to the home at about 9 p.m. Thursday. Police said evidence at the scene helped officers identify Stout as the primary suspect.

Horry County police are investigating the stabbing as a homicide.