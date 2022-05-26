HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner’s office has identified an inmate who died Monday in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Destiny Ball, 27, of Conway, was found unresponsive in her cell and was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where she died, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

An autopsy was done but no results are available, Willard said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Ball was in jail for shoplifting and failure to appear, according to online booking records.