HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner’s office has identified a man who was killed Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach.

William Corey, 31, of Myrtle Beach, died after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash with an SUV in the 1300 block of River Oaks Drive, according to officials.

Corey was an employee at Backyard Sports Bar & Grill in Myrtle Beach, according to a manager at the restaurant.

“This one hurts and our family is in shock,” a Facebook post from the restaurant reads. “We will be operating as normal for now and will adjust as need be. With that being said please be patient with our staff as we are dealing with such a tragic loss. RIP Will Corey, you were always there for us and we will always be there for you!”

The crash happened about 9:20 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Corey was traveling north on River Oaks Drive, and an SUV attempting to turn left onto River Oaks Drive crashed with the motorcycle.

Two people in the SUV were not hurt.