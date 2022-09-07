HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the manner of death for a Carolina Forest Elementary teacher and her two kids found shot dead in a home.

The cause of death for Eric and Emily Moberley was homicide, and the cause of death for Laura Moberley was suicide, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The mother and two children were found shot dead in their home on Centennial Circle after police were called for a welfare check.

News13 obtained an initial police report for the shooting, which lists one of the three people who were found dead as a suspect and the other two as victims.

Laura Moberley was a teacher at Carolina Forest Elementary School, according to Horry County Schools. She was hired in 2018 as a Reading Loss Interventionist.

Laura Moberley and her husband, William Moberley, were in a custody hearing on Aug. 30, a day before Laura Moberley and her children were found shot dead. The case was initiated by William Moberly on June 13, according to records.

Entries for the Aug. 30 hearing are listed as “affidavit of guardian ad litem fees,” “interim report of the guardian ad litem,” “temporary consent order” and “financial declaration of Laura Moberly.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help William Moberley with funeral expenses.