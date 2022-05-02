HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University issued an alert Monday after shots were fired near campus.

The university said shots were fired in the area of Singleton Ridge Road and there is no threat to campus. Community members are asked to avoid the area.

Horry County police said community members will notice additional law enforcement in the area and are asked to stay away.

No other information was immediately available.

