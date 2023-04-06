HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was charged in a deadly shooting near Surfside Beach in 2020 was found to have acted in self-defense, according to court documents.

Anijah Robert Yarnell acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Michael Pennington, III. in the Maddington Place parking lot on May 14, 2020, according to an order granting a motion for immunity. The order was issued Tuesday.

Yarnell had a Stand Your Ground hearing from Nov. 14, 2022 through Nov. 16, 2022.

Yarnell shot at Pennington after Pennington allegedly approached Yarnell’s vehicle, tried to get inside, and then punched Yarnell through a partially-rolled down window, according to the order.

The order states Yarnell was in his vehicle during the entire argument, including when the gun was fired.

Finger and palm print analysis, along with witness testimony, indicated Pennington grabbed the door handle and attempted to open the door, according to the document. Pennington also allegedly shouted threatening words at Yarnell — which were heard by a person who was on the phone with Yarnell at the time, and another woman who was in the parking lot.

Based on testimony from the Maddington Place property manager and facts from the case, the court ruled that Yarnell being in the common area of the parking lot did not violate the property’s rules, despite it being private property, according to the document.

“[Yarnell] had done nothing to Pennington to provoke Pennington’s attack on him while [Yarnell] was in his vehicle,” the order reads. “[Yarnell] was not at fault in bringing on the attack.”

The court said Yarnell “believed he was in imminent danger of losing his life or sustaining serious bodily injury and that he was actually in such imminent danger during the physical attack on him by Pennington.”

The court found that Yarnell was not engaging in any unlawful activity, believed he was in imminent danger. The court ruled that Pennington had no right to enter Yarnell’s vehicle, therefore, Yarnell met all requirements for acting in self-defense under the law, and has immunity from being prosecuted for the charges.