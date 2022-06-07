HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash was affecting traffic Tuesday evening on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 6:36 p.m. to the area of White River Drive. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were taken to a hospital, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

No other details about the crash were immediately available. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

