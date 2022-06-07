HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash was affecting traffic Tuesday evening on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach.
Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 6:36 p.m. to the area of White River Drive. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were taken to a hospital, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
No other details about the crash were immediately available. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Count on News13 for updates.