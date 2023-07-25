HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash that blocked lanes of traffic on Highway 501 South at the Waccamaw River Bridge is now cleared.

No details about the crash were immediately available, but an SCDOT traffic camera showed an Horry County police vehicle blocking traffic near the bridge shortly before 5 p.m.

Traffic cameras showed the area cleared at about 6:15 p.m.