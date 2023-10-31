HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash that blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 544 Tuesday morning at the Intracoastal Waterway bridge involved six vehicles, but there were no injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 7:12 a.m., and as of about 8:50 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s 511 website indicated that traffic in the area was moving again.

No additional details about the crash were immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

