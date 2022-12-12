HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash has blocked lanes of Highway 544 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No injuries are reported in the crash, which happened in the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at about 1:53 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.’

Motorists are asked to avoid the area to prevent delays and for the safety of those working at the scene.

