HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Wednesday evening had lanes of traffic blocked on Clay Pond Road near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. in the area of Clay Pond Road and Arrowhead Boulevard, HCFR said.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. No one was taken to the hospital at the time, HCFR said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.