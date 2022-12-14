HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Wednesday evening had lanes of traffic blocked on Clay Pond Road near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. in the area of Clay Pond Road and Arrowhead Boulevard, HCFR said.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash. No one was taken to the hospital at the time, HCFR said.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.