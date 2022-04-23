HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared scene of a crash with injuries that blocked a section of Highway 501 south of Conway on Saturday, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic-monitoring website.
The crash, reported at 2:18 p.m., happened near Causey Road.
No additional information was immediately available.
