HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash that blocked a section of Highway 9 near Longs in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash near Harvest Moon Drive was reported at 7:53 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s traffic incident website showed.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area while first responders work at the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
