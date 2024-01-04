HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash has blocked traffic on N. Kings Highway near the entrance to Myrtle Beach Mall, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were dispatched at 2:26 p.m., HCFR said. There were no injuries reported.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
