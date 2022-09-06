HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that blocked traffic near Highway 707 and Friendship Lane, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 7:46 a.m., and motorists are being asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Horry County police are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.