HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic on Highway 544 is shut down near the Surfside Beach-area Walmart because of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to officials.

The crash happened at about 2:40 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Three people were being transported to the hospital. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

A South Carolina Department of Public Safety traffic camera shows emergency vehicles and heavy traffic congestion in the area of the crash, which is in the eastbound lanes near Beaver Run Boulevard.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.