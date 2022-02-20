Crash blocks northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass at Queens Harbor Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass in the Surfside Beach area are closed because of a crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The agency’s real-time trafficking monitoring website shows the crash happened about 3:10 p.m. at the Queens Harbor Boulevard intersection. A nearby traffic camera showed heavy traffic in both directions in the area near the crash.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.