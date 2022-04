MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass at 29th Avenue North, as of Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near 21st Avenue, according to Myrtle Beach police. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

The road remained closed, as of 6:15 p.m.

Further information, including the number of vehicles involved and if there were any injuries, was not immediately available.

